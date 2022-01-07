Are The Cowboys For Real? Breaking Down Their Chances In The Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are perhaps the most popular team in the National Football League. I mean, they're called 'America's Team' for a reason.

But, as widely known as they are, they've struggled to compete at the highest level for quite some time now, failing to make the Super Bowl since 1995.

That's why their recent surge has been such a big story this season, as they finally look like a team that could make a deep run in the postseason.

Then again, they've also struggled to keep up with winning teams in the past, and that's a major concern as the regular season comes to an end. So, are they for real or not? Let's break it down.