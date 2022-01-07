An Inside Look At Nastia Liukin's Exquisite Dallas Home

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has lived in Texas for most of her childhood, so there's little wonder that the Russian-born athlete has chosen to return to Dallas when it came time to buying her forever-home. Moving into Preston Hollow, where she purchased a 4,300-square-foot house in early 2020, the five-time Olympic medalist and 2008 individual all-around champion told Architectural Digest this was where she felt most at home.

“I have owned homes and lived in so many different places, but this is kind of the first place that has truly felt like home,” the former artistic gymnast said in a March 2021 feature exploring her interior design style, which perfectly complements her classic fashion sense.

Liukin, who talked about moving back to Dallas on her blog back in May 2020, has also offered glimpses inside the elegant residence on her Instagram.

Take a look below!