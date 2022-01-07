David Arquette Happy To Reunite With Ex Courteney Cox In 'Scream'

David Arquette reunited with ex-wife Courtney Cox for the fifth installment of Scream, and the actor is delighted, calling it a "cathartic experience" to be acting opposite Cox again.

The exes join their old friend and castmate Neve Campbell as they return to Woodsboro, California to investigate another series of murders by the Ghostface killer.

Scroll down below for more on this story, including comments Arquette made about Cox and their relationship, as well as more details on the new Scream movie.

Meeting And Falling In Love On Set

Shutterstock | 842245

The actors met and fell in love on the set of the first Scream movie back in 1996. David once joked that he had to trick Cox into falling for him.

"Was it love at first sight? For me it was, but not for her," he said. "I had to trick her. We met at a pre-party before we started filming Scream. I was being a little cocky and Courteney was like, 'Ah, I've heard of you,' and we just kept flirting for a while. She's just so gorgeous and she jokes around so much."

David Begged Courtney To Get Back With Him

Shutterstock | 842245

While Cox previously stated that divorce is not an option for her, the pair decided to separate in 2010 and officially divorced after three years.

In an interview, Arquette admitted that the breakup was largely because of his unpredictable and kooky antics.

He also revealed that soon after their separation, he begged Cox to get back with him.

"It breaks my heart," he said of their decision to separate. "I've been begging Courteney to get back with me."

Keep scrolling to find out what he said about working with Cox again.

Reuniting Feels "Cathartic"

Scream | Instagram

Even after they divorced, the two remained friends and co-parent their teenage daughter Coco together.

Arquette explains that he is happy to be reuniting with Cox on set again. “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” Arquette said to New York Times. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”

He also said on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he is grateful to have been cast in the franchise because he met Cox there.

“Thank God for [director] Wes Craven because I got a baby out of it,” he said.

Scream Coming Soon

Scream | Instagram

The fifth installment of the franchise titled Scream, which started back in 1996 and has continued to be a success, features the return of the iconic Ghostface killer in the town of Woodsboro. Sheriff Dewey, Gale Weathers and Sidney Prescott have to team up once again to stop the killings.

New cast members are added into the mix, including Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, and Melissa Barrera.

Scream opens in UK and US cinemas on January 14, 2022. Watch the trailer below:

