In 2008, when Miley posted a mocking video of Lovato on YouTube, it rubbed the Heart Attack singer wrong. It didn’t matter that Lovato and their then-best friend Selena Gomez previously shared a goofy video of themselves. Miley reposting a parody video with her bestie Mandy Jiroux pissed them off.

Although Miley took the video off her channel and apologized, tensions remain with Lovato. It didn’t help that the two entertainers spouted negativity against each other over the years. Since they’re both queer, some fans speculate they’re bitter exes who probably hooked up during their Disney era.