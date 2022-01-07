NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Swap Patrick Williams For Jerami Grant

Basketball
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

JB Baruelo

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most surprising teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. After making major roster upgrades in the 2021 NBA offseason, they have successfully turned themselves from one of the worst teams in the league into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. As of now, the Bulls are on an eight-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 25-10 record.

However, despite their current success, some people are still expecting the Bulls to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose & Nerlens Noel For CJ McCollum

How Serious Are Zendaya And Tom Holland About Their Relationship?

Here’s How Nastia Liukin Maintains Her Enviable Physique

An Inside Look At Simone Biles' Modern Houston Home

Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Owes Her Sculpted Abs To This Workout

Bulls Should Target Jerami Grant

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, John Hollinger of The Athletic discussed several interesting topics, including the possibility for the Bulls to use Patrick Williams as the main trade chip to further solidify their core. Hollinger also mentioned Detroit Pistons small forward Jerami Grant as a potential target for the Bulls before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

"Chicago also has another tantalizing possibility in its hip pocket: Patrick Williams," Hollinger wrote, as quoted by NBA Analysis Network. "The fourth pick in the 2020 draft is out for the season with a wrist injury, but he could be the icing on a trade sundae for the right player. Would the Bulls consider dealing him in a Harrison Barnes package, for instance? What about for Detroit’s Jerami Grant? A Grant-for-Williams (and, um, Jones and Brown) swap has to at least get Detroit’s attention, right? That might be one of my favorite fake trades right now."

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

A proposed four-team blockbuster trade would feature Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant heading to the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

By JB Baruelo

Jerami Grant's On-Court Impact On Bulls

Trading an injured Williams for Grant should be a no-brainer for the Bulls, especially if they are serious about reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season. Grant may not be an All-Star, but his potential arrival in Windy City would significantly improve the Bulls' performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scorer, rebounder, defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 27-year-old small forward is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markannen & Draft Picks

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In New York

Jerami Grant Boosts Bulls Championship Odds

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jerami_Grant.jpg

Grant would certainly need time to familiarize himself with the Bulls' system. With the presence of Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic in Chicago, Grant may also need to make certain adjustments with his game to make himself fit in their offensive schemes. However, once he meshes well with their core player, the Bulls would undoubtedly have a better chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Heat in a best-of-seven series.

Pistons Get A Talented Prospect

Meanwhile, trading Grant for Williams would also make a lot of sense for the Pistons, especially now that they finally decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Instead of being pressured to give Grant a massive contract extension next summer, the proposed trade deal with the Pistons would allow them to turn him into another young and promising talent in Williams, the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

At 20, Williams perfectly fits the timeline of the Pistons' young core of Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes, and Hamidou Diallo.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco In 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2: Conflict With New Cast Member?

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Opens Up About Olympic 'Pressure'

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Pete Davidson's Appeal To Women Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.