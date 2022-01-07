NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Swap Patrick Williams For Jerami Grant

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most surprising teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. After making major roster upgrades in the 2021 NBA offseason, they have successfully turned themselves from one of the worst teams in the league into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. As of now, the Bulls are on an eight-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 25-10 record.

However, despite their current success, some people are still expecting the Bulls to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.