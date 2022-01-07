An Inside Look At Simone Biles' Modern Houston Home

Simone Biles
Alexandra Lozovschi

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles might be front-page news for championing mental health in sports but when the 24-year-old gymnast wants to unwind she has the perfect oasis of relaxation right at home.

The Columbus, Ohio native has chosen to settle down in Spring, Texas, where she purchased a lovely four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house last year. Biles reportedly spent $750,000 for the 3,900-square-foot residence, which is quite frugal for her estimated $16 million net worth.

The seven-time Olympic medalist often shares glimpses of the modern suburban Houston residence on Instagram, although the pictures typically focus on her training and on her adorable French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo.

Check it out below!

Added Pool

Simone Biles | Instagram

Built in 2019, the home comes with a spacious backyard where Biles had plenty of room to install a swimming pool with a raised hot tub after moving in. Located in a gated community, the house sits on a one-acre lot and includes a small outdoor kitchen and a three-car garage.

Biles often poses out on the stone patio, one stylishly furbished with a swing-set-like outdoor dining table, as seen in the photo below that also captures the building's contemporary cube-shaped design.

Other pictures show her relaxing in egg chairs right outside the house, with views of the perfectly manicured lawn and lush hedges lining the property's wooden fence also popping up on her feed.

Simone Biles

Inner Brick Courtyard

Simone Biles | Instagram

According to Virtual Globetrotting, the residence features an inner courtyard with an outdoor brick facade framing the kitchen that adds texture to the home's otherwise white-and-gray exterior. Glass sliding doors lead out to a brick patio equipped with a cozy seating area for Biles and her dogs, as seen in the photo above.

The property also boasts a dog wash station, Biles told the Houston Chronicle in July, which comes in handy not only for her two pups but also for her boyfriend, Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens’ English Bulldog, Zeus, with whom the Olympian reportedly shares her home.

State-Of-The-Art Kitchen

Simone Biles | Instagram

Inside, the home features an open-space floor plan with a foyer that spills into the kitchen and dining room. The latter is sleek and simple, while the former boasts several ornate decor elements, including silver vases adorning the white custom cabinets. Also among them, lavish crystal light fixtures dangle over an elegant breakfast bar with a marble countertop, as seen above, with black chairs adding a beautiful contrast.

Biles gave her Instagram following a glimpse of the adjacent arched doorways and wall insets with a colorful poster of her name in a video of her training by the bar.

Watch it below!

Fireplace & Tray Ceilings

Simone Biles | Instagram

Another arched doorway leads into the family room, whose chic decor includes tray ceilings and a stone fireplace with a wooden mantle, pictured below as Biles takes a selfie with Rachel Moore.

Meanwhile, the living room is anchored by a large gray sofa adorned with orange throw pillows, as seen on the gymnast's Instagram feed. The white walls are accented by massive dark-frame glass doors opening to the patio.

The home also has a media room, Biles told the Houston Chronicle.

Spa-Like Bathroom

Simone Biles | Instagram

Biles' master suite incorporates dual walk-in closets, per the New York Post, with the media outlet labeling the home "fit for an Olympian."

Likewise, the primary bedroom has a "spa-like bathroom" decorated in elegant champagne hues, with a gray rug in front of the walk-in glass-door shower, as seen above. The master bath also has a free-standing oval tub, with a silk curtain providing a lush backdrop, as shown in the post below where Biles poses in a bathrobe and hair towel.

