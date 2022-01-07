An Inside Look At Simone Biles' Modern Houston Home

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles might be front-page news for championing mental health in sports but when the 24-year-old gymnast wants to unwind she has the perfect oasis of relaxation right at home.

The Columbus, Ohio native has chosen to settle down in Spring, Texas, where she purchased a lovely four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house last year. Biles reportedly spent $750,000 for the 3,900-square-foot residence, which is quite frugal for her estimated $16 million net worth.

The seven-time Olympic medalist often shares glimpses of the modern suburban Houston residence on Instagram, although the pictures typically focus on her training and on her adorable French Bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo.

Check it out below!