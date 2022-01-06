Kyrie Irving's Season Debut Shows How Dangerous Nets' 'Big 3' Is

Earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been swirling around All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving may be 100% healthy when the season started but after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Nets decided that it would be best for them not to let him play. Since they made the decision, there were growing speculations that they might trade Irving before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.
However, recently, the Nets changed their mind about keeping Irving in the sideline.