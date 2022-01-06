Kyrie Irving's Season Debut Shows How Dangerous Nets' 'Big 3' Is

Earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been swirling around All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving may be 100% healthy when the season started but after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Nets decided that it would be best for them not to let him play. Since they made the decision, there were growing speculations that they might trade Irving before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, recently, the Nets changed their mind about keeping Irving in the sideline.

Kyrie Irving Made Season Debut Against Pacers

After their roster was decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Nets finally agreed to let Irving play in the 2021-22 NBA season. Though New York City's vaccine mandate is still preventing him from playing in home games, Irving has recently obtained the go signal to participate in their road games. In his season debut, the All-Star point guard immediately made his presence felt on the court.

In 32 minutes of action, Irving helped the Nets secure a 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers after posting 22 points, three rebounds, four assists, one block, and three steals while shooting 52.9 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Kyrie Irving Show Chemistry With Kevin Durant & James Harden

After being sidelined for months, it's only understandable why Irving was still showing some rusts on the court. However, in their game against the Pacers, Irving showed that his chemistry with the two other members of the Nets' "Big Three," Kevin Durant and James Harden, is still there.

"One of the great ironies in the fact that Irving and Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn to play together is that Kyrie doesn’t play with other stars so much as in parallel to them," Rob Mahoney of The Ringer wrote in his article. "That very quality is what allowed him to parachute into the Nets’ season on Wednesday and put up 22 points against the Pacers in his debut, all without really disturbing the offense his teammates have been running for months. Durant still scored 39 of his own and James Harden still ran the show."

Kyrie Irving Remains Undecided About Vaccine

If the Nets' "Big 3" of Irving, Durant, and Harden further improve their chemistry and manage to stay away from any major injury, Brooklyn would undeniably have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season. However, though he admitted that he has a "lot of gratitude" for finally being allowed to play, it seems like the All-Star point guard remains undecided if he will get vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

When asked if his vaccination stance would change in the future, Irving said, via ESPN, that he's "taking it one day at a time."

When Will Kyrie Irving Play Next?

Most NBA fans have undeniably missed watching Irving on the court. Unfortunately, the All-Star point guard isn't expected to play when the Nets face the reigning NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks, next. He's also set to remain on the sideline when Brooklyn goes up against the San Antonio Spurs since the game will also be held at Barclays Center.

Irving's second game in the 2021-22 NBA season would be on January 10 when the Nets play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

