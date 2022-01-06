Kyrie Irving's Season Debut Shows How Dangerous Nets' 'Big 3' Is

After being sidelined for months, it's only understandable why Irving was still showing some rusts on the court. However, in their game against the Pacers, Irving showed that his chemistry with the two other members of the Nets' "Big Three," Kevin Durant and James Harden, is still there.

"One of the great ironies in the fact that Irving and Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn to play together is that Kyrie doesn’t play with other stars so much as in parallel to them," Rob Mahoney of The Ringer wrote in his article. "That very quality is what allowed him to parachute into the Nets’ season on Wednesday and put up 22 points against the Pacers in his debut, all without really disturbing the offense his teammates have been running for months. Durant still scored 39 of his own and James Harden still ran the show."