Chanel West Coast is killing it in statement latex pants and injecting major Prada vibes while enjoying her snow day. The 33-year-old "Alcoholic" rapper might spend most of her time worshipping the sun following her 2021 move to Miami, but she was bundled up the freezing snow in a recent Instagram share - and stylishly so.

Posting for her 3.6 million Instagram followers and just after Christmas, Chanel dropped fresh snow shots, also sharing her hot pink and black getup. Check it out below.