Madonna Looks Back on 2021 As She Celebrates The New Year With Her Family

Like many other celebrities, Madonna had an eventful 2021, and the pop star acknowledged the fact in her ode to 2021. She joined people worldwide to celebrate the New Year by making montages recapping their lives in the previous year.

In typical Madonna fashion, the 63-year-old posted more than one video because, why not? Seriously though, as if the Diva’s life in a year can fit into one video. Madame X treated her 17 million-plus Instagram followers to several videos in the days leading to the end of 2021.

A Blue Christmas

On Boxing day, the Like a Virgin singer shared a video of her young kids having fun while opening Christmas presents. Unlike the regular Green and Reds, the family chose blue, gold, and silver ornaments for their pine tree.

In the background, you can hear Elvis Presley’s Blue Christmas playing. Mercy James, Esther, and Stella Ciccone feature, flaunting their jewelry and crowns in the video. The family enjoys a fun candlelit dinner at a full dining table.

Click to watch the video below, keep scrolling for more.

Bringing In The New Year With The Gang

Madonna shared another video, including her older children, as they ring in the New Year. She has her family and friends all hugging and cheering in excitement as the clock struck midnight on January 1. Mercy James and Lourdes Leon declare their love for their mother amidst hugs.

Madonna posted a heartfelt caption saying, “Mutha has survived 2021…God is Good. I am eternally grateful for the love and support of my family and friends and incredible team of people around me…”. See the Instagram post below to read the full caption.

Reuniting With Rocco Ritchie

After her divorce from Guy Ritchie, Madonna got into a heated custody battle over her 2000-born son Rocco Ritchie. Thankfully her 2018 joint custody success granted her the chance to spend the holidays with her son this year. The Like A Prayer singer posted a picture of both of them on her Instagram page.

Rocco joined the family on their skiing trip in Switzerland as she strolled down the street with his estranged mother. The moment was intimate and emotional for the pop icon as she quoted renowned Poet Mary Oliver saying, “I know a lot of fancy words, I tear them from my heart and my tongue…, then I Pray.”

Fashionista Duo

Madonna wore navy blue sports pants from House of CB and double jackets. The inner pullover was a Louis Vuitton blue, black, and white print, while the outerwear was a plain colored zip-up hoodie. She wore dark sunshades, braided her blonde hair with black highlights, and hung her iPhone on her neck in a matching LV pouch.

On the other hand, Rocco rocked classic men’s casual style in jeans, a brown jacket, and a dress scarf. He also protected his eyes from the sun with dark shades and you can see him laughing.

