Madonna Looks Back on 2021 As She Celebrates The New Year With Her Family

Like many other celebrities, Madonna had an eventful 2021, and the pop star acknowledged the fact in her ode to 2021. She joined people worldwide to celebrate the New Year by making montages recapping their lives in the previous year.

In typical Madonna fashion, the 63-year-old posted more than one video because, why not? Seriously though, as if the Diva’s life in a year can fit into one video. Madame X treated her 17 million-plus Instagram followers to several videos in the days leading to the end of 2021.