Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Owes Her Sculpted Abs To This Workout

Olympics
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin made an impressive return to the World Cup earlier this week after missing two races following a positive COVID test. While the 26-year-old athlete, who finished second in Zagreb, Croatia, was worried about getting her "physical shape back to the top-level" during the hiatus, she won't have any trouble jacking up her abs again once she resumes her usual workout regimen, which fans got a peek of over the summer.

The Olympian shared her routine on Instagram while vacationing back in June, proving to her 1 million followers that, even when she's on a break, she's not taking time off from the gym.

Core Workout

Posting from a beachy location, where the family was celebrating her brother Taylor Shiffrin's impending nuptials, Mikaela proved she hits the gym just as hard as she hits the slopes, uploading a video of her intense training session.

Mikaela's core workout incorporated multiple grueling circuits for a sweat fest that's certainly responsible for her sculpted abs.

"Got back to the salt and sand for the weekend to celebrate my brother and his fiancé’s soon-to-be union! Gotta make the most of it!☺️🙌🤙🏋️‍♀️🎾🏓☀️🌊🌴👙🤪," she captioned the video, snagging close to 47,300 likes from her followers.

Sweat Fest

Mikaela gave fans plenty of reasons to be impressed as she filmed herself planking while strapped to a TRX system.

Clad in a pink crop gym top and dark shorts with her long, golden locks pulled up into a high ponytail, she moved on to one-legged inverted crunches, which she performed with her foot on a medicine ball.

She also did one-legged squat jumps over kettlebells, finishing off the circuit with one-legged speed jumps over a battle rope before heading outside for some medicine ball tosses.

Cool-Off In The Ocean

After a bit of fresh-air training, Mikaela got back in the gym to toss the medicine ball some more, this time against the wall. She continued her workout with some weight exercises, including weighted squat jumps, side planks, and one-legged box jumps, leaving her arm circuit for the end.

Treating herself to a nice swim session to cool off post-gym, Mikaela changed into a maroon bikini and hit the waves, not before giving fans a glimpse of the serene beach.

Daily Routine

While her vacay workouts certainly look intense, Mikaela doubles down on her training during competition season. Detailing her daily schedule for Sports Illustrated last February, the Olympic skier revealed she starts off her mornings with a healthy breakfast and a 30-minute warm-up session to work her core before hitting the mountain at an hour most of us usually wake up at.

An early bird, Mikaela is up between 5 and 6 a.m. and already on the slope by 7:30 or 8 a.m. After training for up to five hours, she lets herself unwind with a short nap before getting to the gym for some conditioning workouts (cardio, strength, or mobility).

Pasta Lover

The athlete makes it a point to eat healthy, loading up on lean proteins, salads, and lots of veggies. However, Mikaela's pre-race ritual is all about carbs, specifically, pasta.

The alpine skier, who eats roughly 3,000 calories a day, always relies on a big bowl of pasta for energy before a race day.

Dubbing pasta her "superfood," Mikaela told Good Housekeeping back in 2018 that carbs are "essential in providing the energy I need, especially on race days that can last 12 hours."

"I wouldn't eat a 1,000-calorie bowl of spaghetti for dinner, but I've always loved pasta and think it's a good addition to any meal and a great base for pretty much any vegetable. It's also great when I have a nervous stomach before race day," she explained.

