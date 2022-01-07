Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Owes Her Sculpted Abs To This Workout

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin made an impressive return to the World Cup earlier this week after missing two races following a positive COVID test. While the 26-year-old athlete, who finished second in Zagreb, Croatia, was worried about getting her "physical shape back to the top-level" during the hiatus, she won't have any trouble jacking up her abs again once she resumes her usual workout regimen, which fans got a peek of over the summer.

The Olympian shared her routine on Instagram while vacationing back in June, proving to her 1 million followers that, even when she's on a break, she's not taking time off from the gym.

