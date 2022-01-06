Could Shinsuke Nakamura Win The Royal Rumble Again?

Shinsuke Nakamura is 1 of only 4 WWE Superstars to win the Royal Rumble and not have ever held a world title in WWE. While many have won the Rumble and failed to win the title at Mania, almost all have won the world title at some point in their careers. You have to go all the way back to 1994 when Lex Luger was a co-winner of the match with Bret Hart to find the last Rumble winner to never hold a world title.

In addition to Nakamura and Luger, the first two winners of the Rumble, Big John Studd, and Jim Duggan never won a world title in WWE either.

Could Nakamura win the Rumble again? Could he perhaps finally win the ultimate prize in WWE? In a recent interview, Nakamura said that is still his goal. Scroll down to learn what he said.