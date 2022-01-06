NBA Rumors: 3 Players The Lakers Could Pursue Before The Deadline

Everybody talked about the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason.

They made some of the most interesting moves around the NBA, signing Carmelo Anthony and a plethora of veterans and trading for Russell Westbrook.

Needless to say, that roster overhaul hasn't exactly paid off thus far, as they've failed to execute on both ends of the floor and look like a borderline playoff team at best.

That's why today, we're going to discuss the most likely trade targets they'll pursue as we approach the trade deadline.

3. Myles Turner

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Myles_Turner_(39916223764).jpg

The Indiana Pacers have reportedly made Myles Turner available in trade talks and some insiders claim he could be a 'realistic' target for the purple and gold:

"He makes $18 million, so his salary works if Nunn and Horton-Tucker are outbound. He’s already signed for next season at that number, so the Lakers’ salaries won’t get too out of hand in the final $47 million year on Westbrook’s deal. Turner plays center, which allows Davis to play his preferred power forward spot, but he’s a 3-point shooter who won’t get in the way like the current Laker centers do. His biggest weakness is rebounding, but Davis and LeBron are so good on that front, it probably won’t hurt L.A," reported John Hollinger of The Athletic.

2. Derrick White

Hollinger also claimed that the Lakers are doing their due diligence in Derrick White, Norman Powell, and Marcus Smart:

"Surely they are making calls about guards who can play off the ball, such as Portland’s Norman Powell, San Antonio’s Derrick White and Boston’s Marcus Smart, but they may need to set their sights a bit lower," Hollinger said.

Then again, given his salary and the status of the Spurs, White seems like the most realistic target for Rob Pelinka right now, not to mention he'd be a solid fit for an offense that's craving shooting.

1. Jerami Grant

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jerami_Grant.jpg

The Lakers are reportedly keeping tabs on Pistons' Jerami Grant, one of the most versatile defenders in the league.

Grant can guard one through five and has improved as a scorer, which is why it would be a tailor-made fit for them:

“I keep reading and hearing and hearing murmurs about how the Lakers are gonna try to get Jerami Grant with Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a 2028 first-round pick, which is the one they can trade," said ESPN's Zach Lowe, per Heavy.

The only problem is whether that'll be enough for the Pistons to move him, as he's also expected to be sought-after by other contenders.

LeBron Needs Help

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:LeBron_James_John_Wall.jpg

Whatever is the case, it's clear that the Lakers will need to do plenty of moves if they want to turn their season around.

It's still not too late and LeBron James is playing at an MVP-caliber level, but there's only so much a 37-year-old on his 19th season can do.

Pulling off a big deal will be tough given the few valuable assets they have to trade right now, but if someone can turn garbage into gold, that's definitely Rob Pelinka.

