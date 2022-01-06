NBA Rumors: 3 Players The Lakers Could Pursue Before The Deadline

Everybody talked about the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason.

They made some of the most interesting moves around the NBA, signing Carmelo Anthony and a plethora of veterans and trading for Russell Westbrook.

Needless to say, that roster overhaul hasn't exactly paid off thus far, as they've failed to execute on both ends of the floor and look like a borderline playoff team at best.

That's why today, we're going to discuss the most likely trade targets they'll pursue as we approach the trade deadline.