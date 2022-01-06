Jerami Grant: Heir To An Unmatched Basketball Legacy

Some families are privileged. They have the honor to have multiple members become professional athletes and even reach the most competitive tournaments in the world.

That's the case with Jerami Grant and his family.

While not the biggest star in the NBA, Grant has become one of the most sought-after players nowadays, a two-way standout that can play and guard multiple positions.

That should come as no surprise, as Grant comes from a lineage of NBA hoopers. Here, we're going to let you know about it.