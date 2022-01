Many fans in the WWE Universe say their favorite show of the year is the Royal Rumble. The Rumble matches are exciting, filled with surprises, treated with importance, and play a major role in determining what matches we will see at WrestleMania.

Over the years, however, we've seen some truly surprising Royal Rumble winners. Below, we've put together a list of the top-5 Royal Rumble victories that fans never saw coming.

Scroll down to reveal the #5 most surprising Royal Rumble winner.