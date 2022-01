Dallas Cowboys' rookie Micah Parsons is already one of the biggest stars in the National Football League.

He was having a historic rookie season, dominating rivals on the line of scrimmage and becoming one of the finest headhunters in the NFC.

Unfortunately, it seems like his historic run could come to an end before he enters the record books, as he's likely to miss Week 18's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.