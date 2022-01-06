NBA Rumors: Sixers Should 'Prioritize' Dejounte Murray In Ben Simmons Trade Talks

It has been months since Ben Simmons demanded a trade, but the Philadelphia 76ers are yet to find a new home for their disgruntled superstar. Despite his underwhelming performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Sam Amick of The Athletic revealed that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is still expecting a massive haul in return for Simmons, with some league executives believing that they are waiting for Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal to become available on the trading block.

However, as of now, the Trail Blazers and the Wizards haven't given any sign that they are planning to move Lillard and Beal before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.