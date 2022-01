Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee is flaunting her Starbucks gains while in a fluffy pink bathrobe. The 18-year-old sensation and rising Instagram queen was all shoot vibes in her latest share, one big-time showing her glam side and possibly coinciding with the news that she's released a clothing collab.

Sunisa is fresh from the news that she's got her own Pretty Little Thing collection, although it was more cozy vibes than spandex as she updated her IG this week. Check it out below.