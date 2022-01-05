The Top 7 Matches Of Ric Flair's Career

When Ric Flair entered in at the #3 spot in the 1992 Royal Rumble, his associate Bobby "The Brain" Heenan screamed repeatedly that it was "not fair to Flair" from the commentary booth. Ultimately, however, Flair would outlast everyone in the match and be left standing the winner in what was one of the most important Rumbles of all time. In 1992, the winner of the Rumble would be declared the new WWF Champion after Jack Tunney vacated the title the month before. This followed a controversial title match between The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan at This Tuesday in Texas.

With a "tear in his eye" Flair accepted the title and cut an empassioned promo backstage after the match that many consider one of his greatest of all time.

