The Top 7 Matches Of Ric Flair's Career

Wrestling
Ric Flair is arguably the greatest professional wrestler to ever live. He's been involved in some of the most fondly remembered matches to ever take place. We've put together a list of his greatest matches of all time. This was no easy feat. To choose between some of Flair's best performances is like searching through LeBron James' best games, Wayne Gretzky's top goals, or Tom Brady's best passes.

Matches have been ranked based on historical importance and fan reviews. Scroll down to reveal which of Flair's performances have made the cut.

#7 The 1992 Royal Rumble

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ric_Flair,_TNA_IMPACT_2010.jpg

When Ric Flair entered in at the #3 spot in the 1992 Royal Rumble, his associate Bobby "The Brain" Heenan screamed repeatedly that it was "not fair to Flair" from the commentary booth. Ultimately, however, Flair would outlast everyone in the match and be left standing the winner in what was one of the most important Rumbles of all time. In 1992, the winner of the Rumble would be declared the new WWF Champion after Jack Tunney vacated the title the month before. This followed a controversial title match between The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan at This Tuesday in Texas.

With a "tear in his eye" Flair accepted the title and cut an empassioned promo backstage after the match that many consider one of his greatest of all time.

#6 Ric Flair vs Barry Windham - Crockett Cup 1987

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:RicFlair20080210Seoul.jpg

Ric Flair and Barry Windham had some tremendous matches throughout the years. Perhaps their greatest came at the Crockett Cup in 1987, however. While other wrestlers clashed to see who was the greatest tag team, Flair and Windham engaged in a 25-minute war over the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Flair would retain the title after grabbing hold of Windham's trunks. The following year, Windham would join Flair in the 4 Horsemen. Flair and Windham would later go into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2012 together as members of the faction.

#5 Ric Flair vs Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 24

Ric Flair was almost 60 years old by the time this match took place. He was well past his athletic prime but he never lost his ability to tell stories in the ring and he saved one of his best for last. This would be Flair's final match in WWE and many like to consider it the true final match of his career.

One of the most memorable moments in wrestling history involves Shawn Michaels mouthing the words "I'm sorry, I love you" to Flair before delivering a superkick, pinning him, and ending his career.

He may not have been at his physical best but this match truly deserves to be mentioned amongst the most important of his career.

#4 Ric Flair vs Terry Funk - I Quit Match at Clash of the Champions IX

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Terry_Funk.jpg

Ric Flair had just regained the NWA Championship in 1989 when Terry Funk requested a title shot. After Funk felt that Flair was blowing him off, he gave the new champion a piledriver through the announce table. It was a spot that had much more impact than it would today when fans are used to seeing such things more frequently.

Funk and Flair met with the NWA title on the line at Clash of the Champions IX, where Flair would pull out the victory and retain his title.

#3, #2, #1 - The Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat Trilogy

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ric_Flair_(49200523036).jpg

From February to May in 1989, arguably the greatest trilogy in wrestling history took place. Flair and Steamboat were the perfect clash of personalities at the time. Steamboat was portrayed as a man who valued his family above all else while Flair was the kiss-stealing son of a gun who the ladies adored. It was the partying lifestyle versus the family man but by the end of it, fans respected both men.

Steamboat beat Flair to win the NWA title at the Chi-Town Rumble in February. Steamboat would later retain the title in an Ironman match at Clash of the Champions VI, an event that went head-to-head with WrestleMania IV on April 2nd. In the finale, Flair regained the belt at WrestleWar: Music City Showdown on May 7th, 1989. Shortly after, he would be attacked by Terry Funk and a new rivalry would ensue.

The three matches between Flair and Steamboat are essential viewing for any fan of professional wrestling.

