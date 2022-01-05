Becky Lynch & Ric Flair Continue To Take Shots At One Another

Wrestling
Becky Lynch and Ric Flair have been taking little shots at one another publicly ever since Lynch was involved in a backstage argument with Ric's daughter, Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte and Becky used to be close friends, having come up in WWE's developmental system together but things have since become quite strained between the two.

It was Becky Lynch who took the most recent shot at "The Nature Boy" although it would be Ric Flair who would ultimately delete his Tweeted response after backlash from fans.

Scroll down to reveal the latest shots Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have taken at each other.

Becky Lynch Takes Shot At Ric Flair

Shutterstock | 564025

This latest round of shot firing between the two started when Becky Lynch posted a picture of herself with the hip hop trio Migos. Lynch captioned the photo "Next song is 'Big Time Drip'".

Some, including Ric Flair, took this as a shot at the 2017 track by Offset titled "Ric Flair Drip". Flair himself appeared in the video for the track.

Ric Flair has been adamant that Lynch has been stealing or copying from him, most notably regarding Lynch's "The Man" moniker. Flair did not take kindly to Lynch's "Big Time Drip" comment and responded. Scroll down to reveal what Flair said in a now-deleted Tweet.

Ric Flair Reacts To Becky Lynch

Flair re-posted the photo of Lynch with Migos over top a photo of him with Offset from the 2017 "Ric Flair Drip" video.

“The Mood Is Night & Day! One’s Real & One’s Make Believe! She’s Big Time, But There’s No Drip, And There Never Will Be! And I Thought She Was THE MAN, But I Guess Not Because They Don’t Own It! HA! When Are You Going To Give Up @BeckyLynchWWE? You’re So Far Behind! WOOOOO!,” Flair wrote in the Tweet.

Lynch recently posted something else that some feel is a shot at Flair.

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ric_Flair,_TNA_IMPACT_2010_(2).jpg

Ric Flair took to Twitter to criticize a journalist who stated that they believe Chris Jericho is the GOAT of professional wrestling rather than Flair.

"You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me! First, It Was THE MAN, And We Know Who Won That! They Still Don’t Own It! And Now I Have To Deal With This! @ErikBeaston , Have You Lost Your Mind? Good Lord!" Flair wrote.

Shortly after this, Lynch posted something to social media that many believe was meant as a shot to Flair's claims of being wrestling's greatest of all time. Lynch just posted a photo of herself with the caption "Vincent Van GOAT"

Lynch has more than Ric and Charlotte Flair to worry about, however. WWE just announced a match that will determine who she defends her title against at the Royal Rumble. Scroll down to reveal who will be in that match.

Triple Threat Match To Determine Who Will Face Becky Lynch At The Royal Rumble

Shutterstock | 173127184

This week on WWE RAW, a triple threat match was scheduled to determine who will face Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble. Next week on RAW, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop will square off with the winner challenging Lynch on the January 29th show.

Lynch has already successfully defended the title against Belair and Morgan, but Doudrop represents a new challenge for her.

Lynch has previously lost a championship at the Rumble before as well. Asuka defeated her for the Smackdown Women's title at the event in 2019, though Lynch did come back and win the Rumble match itself later in the show.

