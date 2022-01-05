Vanessa Hudgens & Oliver Trevena Share A Hug Over Cactus Water

Vanessa Hudgens
Longtime BFFs and Caliwater co-founders Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena were all smiles in a new photo added to the former Young Hollywood host's Instagram account on January 4, with the Sucker Punch star looking radiant despite their seemingly chilly surroundings.

Clad in a neon-green puffer jacket, the 33-year-old actress and singer beamed as she shared a hug with the 40-year-old Wire Room star and executive producer, their hands locked onto a can of their cactus water -- the Wild Prickly Pear version.

Scroll for the photo!

Welcoming 2022

Shared by Trevena in celebration of 2022, the upload consisted of several images representing highlights of the actor's past year. Kicking off the slideshow, the picture of him and Hudgens showed them snuggling against the backdrop of a scenic desert view, one complete with cacti to illustrate their cactus water brand.

Rocking a dark hoodie and matching baseball cap, Trevena, who is fresh from launching his Tudor Rose collaboration with luxury accessories brand William Henry, held his arm around Hudgens as the entrepreneur besties bundled together for the pose, with a geotag indicating the picture was taken at the luxurious Mojave Moon Ranch.

Check it out below!

Vanessa Hudgens

Instagram Love

The upload also included a screenshot from a Forbes article on Trevena and Hudgens' Caliwater label, as well as a Film Daily piece on Trevena's upcoming movie with Gerard Butler, The Plane.

"GOODBYE 2021 - WHAT A RIDE YOU WERE!!! 🤯🚀. LETS [sic] GO 2022!" The Rising Hawk actor captioned the post, tagging Hudgens in both pics covering their joint business.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! star was quick to reciprocate the love, uploading the same image to her Instagram stories along with several updates on what she's been up to lately.

See it below!

Cactus Water Mania

Vanessa Hudgens | Instagram

Hudgens and Trevena's entrepreneurial venture snagged headlines in early May when the duo launched their rebranded cactus water during a weekend-long event in California's Mojave Desert.

The Princess Switch star waited two weeks to drop the promotional video on Instagram, only adding to the anticipation.

"So excited to announce the launch of @caliwater 🌵 💚," Hudgens captioned a clip featuring herself in a boho-style high-slit yellow dress, brown suede jacket, and cowboy boots, wherein she cooled off with a sip of Caliwater while dancing in the desert and chilling on the hood of a rusty pick-up truck.

"@olivertrevena and I have been working on this for a while now and I cannot WAIT for u guys to try it. It tastes amazing and it is SO good for you," she added.

Watch the clip below!

Surprising Reason Behind Caliwater

Advertised on its website as chock-full of antioxidants, low on calories, vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO, Caliwater -- which also comes in a Ginger & Lime variety -- reportedly came into being for a surprising reason. As it turns out, what inspired Hudgens to create the product was her intense dislike for plain water.

In an interview with Shape magazine in October, some six months after the brand's launch, the actress revealed that she detests regular water so much that she's actually fainted from dehydration more than once.

According to Insider, her remedy was to add flavor to her drinking water, and thus Caliwater was born.

Luckily, she's not likely to have this problem anymore, as her and Trevena's cactus water is packed with "five rare antioxidants" and "five naturally-occurring electrolytes" that "boost hydration," per the brand's website.

