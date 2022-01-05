Why Anthony Davis Is The Key Behind The Lakers' Turnaround

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the biggest disappointments of the NBA season.

They made a huge splash in the offseason market, trading away some of their players, adding more veterans, and even trading for Russell Westbrook.

Nonetheless, Anthony Davis' struggles early in the season and his current injury have taken a massive toll on the team's ability to perform at the highest level.

That's why today, we're going to let you know just how big of a deal is for them to bring Davis back as soon as possible.