Just when everybody thought they were dead, the New England Patriots took the NFL by storm again to prove that they will always compete at the highest level.

After one year of struggles without Tom Brady, the Patriots turned to rookie QB Mac Jones to lead the way into the future.

And, even though he hasn't exactly been box-office, the rookie out of Alabama has done just enough to help them clinch a playoff berth and become one of the biggest dark horses to win it all.