Biles and Owens have become one of the most popular and beloved couples in the sports industry.

However, the safety hasn't found the same success as his better half, which is why the Texans pulled a bit of a prank on him during his first career start.

Right after Owens managed to snatch an interception, they put Biles on the Big Screen to mess with him, something that didn't go unnoticed:

“That f***** me up. They just put my girl on the screen. Bro that messed me up, they put my girl on the screen. I looked up, and I’m like ahh," Owens jokingly said, per Essentially Sports.