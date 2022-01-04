Kaia Gerber, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Lourdes Leon & Damien Hurley Recreate Moms' Iconic Looks

Celebrity kids are usually all about stepping out of their parents' shadow but some up-and-coming stars, including Kaia Gerber and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, have chosen to pay homage to their famous moms by taking a page out of their fashion book.

Whether for magazine covers or prominent red carpet appearances, the starlets proved vintage is the best by raiding the closets of their respective moms, legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford and legendary actress Angelina Jolie to recycle iconic outfits.

Kaia and Shiloh were not alone in revamping mom's fashion trend, with Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, and Elizabeth Hurley's lookalike son, Damien Hurley, jumping in on the action.

