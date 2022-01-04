Kaia Gerber, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Lourdes Leon & Damien Hurley Recreate Moms' Iconic Looks

Celebrity Kids
Shutterstock | 2914948

Alexandra Lozovschi

Celebrity kids are usually all about stepping out of their parents' shadow but some up-and-coming stars, including Kaia Gerber and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, have chosen to pay homage to their famous moms by taking a page out of their fashion book.

Whether for magazine covers or prominent red carpet appearances, the starlets proved vintage is the best by raiding the closets of their respective moms, legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford and legendary actress Angelina Jolie to recycle iconic outfits.

Kaia and Shiloh were not alone in revamping mom's fashion trend, with Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, and Elizabeth Hurley's lookalike son, Damien Hurley, jumping in on the action.

Scroll for photos!

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Shutterstock | 3309233

Less than a month ago, Kaia was making headlines with her December/January Elle cover wherein the 20-year-old model stole her mom's look for the magazine from nearly three decades ago.

Rocking a navy blue cropped Ralph Lauren sweater with an American flag detail, Kaia copied Cindy's 1994 Elle cover right down to the pose, tucking her hands in the pockets of her low-rise jeans and showing off her flat tummy, just like her mom did 27 years ago.

Cindy, 55, was clearly flattered as she took to Instagram to share her daughter's cover alongside her own, writing: "Baby stole my look! @elleusa now and then ❤️ #FBF."

Check out the photos below!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Shutterstock | 291176541

Just like Kaia, Shiloh paid tribute to mom Jolie, only this time on the red carpet. The 15-year-old, who has been getting tons of attention for her recent style transformation, dazzled at the U.K. premiere of The Eternals as she stepped out alongside the 46-year-old Marvel star in the same black-and-white Dior dress that Jolie wore on her 2019 press tour for Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Sporting a modified version of the elegant floral gown, one with larger shoulder straps and a lifted hem that grazed above her knees, Shiloh, who's an aspiring model and dancer, upcycled her mother's look in the chicest way, and everyone was noticing.

See it below!

Lourdes Leon & Madonna

Shutterstock | 921176

Madonna's firstborn, Lourdes, 25, did it way before Kaia and Shiloh, channeling her 63-year-old pop icon mom at the 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Awards. The then-22 beauty owned the red carpet in a "boundary-pushing" white see-through Luar dress that many felt was a tribute to the "Material Girl" hitmaker's infamous wedding dress from the 1984 MTV VMAs.

Lourdes channeled the mom's iconic look right down to the armpit hair, with Vogue writing at the time that the fashion statement was "notably reminiscent of that of Madonna, who famously tossed the razor and sported thickets of underarm hair whenever she felt like it."

Damien Hurley & Elizabeth Hurley

Damien Hurley | Instagram

These young ladies were not alone in emulating mom's look, with up-and-coming model Damien Hurley following suit. The 19-year-old, who famously inherited his mom Elizabeth Hurley's chiseled cheeks and luscious hair, paid tribute to the English actress' most iconic look at a Pat McGrath event in 2019.

Stepping out a black Versace jacket studded with gold safety pins on the side, Damien channeled his mom's infamous Versace safety pin dress that she wore to the 1994 London premiere of her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant's Four Weddings and a Funeral and which ultimately shot her to worldwide fame.

Damien shared the look on Instagram at the time, although it was a side-by-side version of him and an older pic of Elizabeth that snagged headlines.

