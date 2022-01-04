NBA Rumors: Three Most Realistic Landing Spots For Ben Simmons

Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the center of controversy since the 2021 NBA offseason. After being used as their scapegoat for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, Simmons had immediately expressed his desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love and start a new journey somewhere else.

Though they had made efforts to convince him to stay, the Sixers realized how determined Simmons was to leave the team, prompting them to start listening to offers for their disgruntled superstar.

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent conversation with Fox Sports Australia, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia gave an update on the rumors surrounding Simmons and the Sixers. Though his departure from the Sixers is inevitable, Levick said that it's "still pretty unpredictable" where the Simmons saga would end.

“It remains difficult to say,” Levick said. “I think now the question is whether a deal happens before that February 10 trade deadline or whether Daryl Morey is really willing to wait this out into the off-season if he doesn’t get an offer to his liking.”

Wikimedia Commons

Though he has no knowledge whether a trade would happen before the 2022 NBA trade deadline or not, Levick named the three most realistic landing spots for Simmons. These include the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, and the Sacramento Kings. All the three teams that Levick mentioned have been linked to Simmons since the 2021 NBA offseason.

As of now, they have two things in common. They are all out of the playoff race and rumored to be planning to undergo a rebuilding process.

The Ben Simmons-Damian Lillard Connection

The Sixers viewed the Trail Blazers as an ideal trade partner for Simmons, mainly because of the presence of one of their top trade targets, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard in Portland. With his ability to make plays and efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, Lillard would be the perfect replacement for Simmons as the Sixers' starting point guard and the ideal superstar running mate for franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid.

However, although they have expressed interest in adding Simmons, the Trail Blazers have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of moving Lillard. If there's someone who the Trail Blazers are willing to give up for Simmons, it's veteran shooting guard and currently injured CJ McCollum.

Ben Simmons To Rebuilding Team

Wikimedia Commons

Being traded to soon-to-be rebuilding teams like the Pacers and the Kings would be beneficial for Simmons. Though it wouldn't put him closer to winning his first NBA championship, having a fresh start in Indiana or Sacramento could help Simmons regain his confidence and slowly return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

While they don't have a player of Lillard's caliber, the Pacers and the Kings could come up with an intriguing offer that can convince the Sixers to engage in a blockbuster deal. The Pacers have recently expressed their willingness to trade Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, and Domantas Sabonis, while the Kings could explore a trade package centered on franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox.

