NBA Rumors: Three Most Realistic Landing Spots For Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the center of controversy since the 2021 NBA offseason. After being used as their scapegoat for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, Simmons had immediately expressed his desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love and start a new journey somewhere else.

Though they had made efforts to convince him to stay, the Sixers realized how determined Simmons was to leave the team, prompting them to start listening to offers for their disgruntled superstar.