On this week's RAW, Liv Morgan came out to confront Lynch about their match at Day 1. They were both interrupted by Bianca Belair, however, who said she still has unfinished business with "Big Time Becks." Lynch seemingly backed away from the other two before things came to blows, only to return to prevent Belair from giving Morgan the KOD and then give her the Man-handle slam.

Later on in the show, Doudrop asserted herself into the title picture as well, demanding that someone new be given the right to face the champ. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville then scheduled Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs Bianca Belair for next week with the winner facing Lynch at the Royal Rumble.

Scroll down to learn Lynch's record against all 3 competitors.