Anfernee Simons' Breakout Game Proves Blazers Need To Trade CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers have struggled to keep up with the rest of the West, and with a third of the NBA season already on the books, one would think that they'll be quite active near the trade deadline.

Damian Lillard has repeatedly expressed his frustration with their lack of competitiveness and some around the league believe that he could force his way out sooner rather than later.

And with Anfernee Simons' recent play, it's becoming more obvious that CJ McCollum is the odd man out and the biggest asset they should consider trading.