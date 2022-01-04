Anfernee Simons' Breakout Game Proves Blazers Need To Trade CJ McCollum

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:AnferneeSimons.jpg

Ernesto Cova

The Portland Trail Blazers have struggled to keep up with the rest of the West, and with a third of the NBA season already on the books, one would think that they'll be quite active near the trade deadline.

Damian Lillard has repeatedly expressed his frustration with their lack of competitiveness and some around the league believe that he could force his way out sooner rather than later.

And with Anfernee Simons' recent play, it's becoming more obvious that CJ McCollum is the odd man out and the biggest asset they should consider trading.

Simons Is Ready To Take A Step Forward

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anfernee_Simons.jpg

Simons is coming off the best game of his career, leading the Blazers to a huge comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks with a 43-point explosion.

Just like McCollum in his time, he's proven that he's ready to embrace a bigger role in the offense and that he could thrive next to Lillard in the starting lineup.

Simons is on a team-friendly deal and is younger and with a higher upside. Once again, another reason why the Blazers should explore the market and try to move McCollum while his value is still high.

McCollum Reacts To Trade Rumors

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:C.J._McCollum_(cropped).jpg

Recently, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN claimed that the Blazers reached out to the Sixers to try and work on a deal for Simmons. However, Daryl Morey's team showed little-to-no interest in McCollum and would only consider trading him for Lillard:

"The Sixers have long targeted Lillard, who reaffirmed his desire to stay in Portland around the start of the team’s training camp. After the recent firing of president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, Cronin has publicly and privately said the franchise plans to keep building around Lillard. The Blazers have been open to discussing a deal for Simmons centered on guard CJ McCollum, but that conversation never gathered traction, sources said," said Woj.

The Sixers Don't Want McCollum

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:C.J._McCollum_3.jpg

Needless to say, McCollum isn't a stranger to all the chatter. However, he's pretty much unbothered by trade rumors, as he told the New York Times,

"I’ve always focused on controlling the controllables. I can’t control any of the noise that comes with playing this game. I can say that as a basketball player you will be involved at some point in rumors regardless of the magnitude because you play a sport. The media kind of dictates the storyline. Success and failure also plays a role," McCollum said.

"But in terms of where I’m at mentally and physically, I’m recovering from an injury and enjoying being a husband, potential father, a son, teammate and a brother. I think that’s where my focus is at and that’s where my focus will remain," he concluded.

CJ McCollum Will Be Out Indefinitely

It's unlikely that any other team shows interest in him until he's back in action, as he's been out for a month with a delicate injury.

"The sharpshooter hasn't played since Dec. 4 against Boston after suffering a collapsed lung. However, coach Chauncey Billups stated that McCollum is nearing a return and reiterated that the guard will be back "soon," reported CBS Sports.

Moving McCollum's contract could be tricky but contending teams needing another scorer could be interested in the combo guard. And with Simons playing the way he's been playing, they should have nothing to be worried about.

