Noah Cyrus Styles Miley Cyrus In See-Through Black Jersey Dress

Playing dress-up is a sisters thing which Noah and Miley know so well. We know Miley, 29, isn’t afraid of trying new things in all aspects of her life, so seeing her debut a new style wasn’t surprising. Her caption revealing Noah, 21, as the creative mind behind the outfit wasn’t shocking either because we know the sisters have a close relationship.

Despite their 8-year age gap, Millennial Miley allowed Gen-Z Noah to work some of that modern-fashion magic on her wardrobe, and the outcome wasn’t outrageous! Keep reading for the see-through black dress picture.