Miley Cyrus Impresses In Plunging Versace With High Heels

Miley Cyrus might be getting paid to front Gucci, but she was head-to-toe in the luxury Italian label's rival brand over New Year's. The 29-year-old is fresh from appearing on queen bee Donatella Versace's Instagram, where a photo showed her stunning in a retro-style and very jazzy one-piece pant look, going plunging and getting shouted out by Versace's big boss herself.

Miley, fresh from a massive wardrobe malfunction on the televised Miley's New Year's Ever Party, sizzled in her high heels getup. Check it out below.

Showing Off In Versace

Shutterstock | 842284

The photo, below, showed the "Midnight Sky" singer looking her best and definitely appearing to enjoy herself. Snapped on stage and holding a mic, Miley was all slim waist and red lips as she went '80s style in a tassel and layered one-piece - her outfit came via a plunging and lapel-accent top in silvers, with a feather-effect pants finish accessorized via a belt.

"Happy New Year!!!! Sooooooo good to see such incredible people wearing Versace to celebrate!" Donatella wrote. More after the snap.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, also highlighting her tattoos and toned shoulders, quickly caught a comment from tennis pro Serena Williams, who wrote: "I love that outfit!!!"

Miley herself dropped by to leave a like. The singer has, meanwhile, been filling her own Instagram with stunning 2022 looks to kick off the New Year, not limited to the tiny silver miniskirt and top that formed her televised special outfit - the top fell apart, making global headlines as Miley was left accidentally topless.

Gucci Paying Big Bucks

Shutterstock | 564025

Miley, who also fronts wellness brand Hers, is now the main fragrance face for Gucci. Last year, she announced the exciting news, writing:

"It's with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @Gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction." Cyrus joins fellow celebs fronting luxury labels, not limited to Hailey Bieber for YSL and Dua Lipa for Versace.

Quite The Gallery

"Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long….. 🥵#MileysNewYearsEveParty," Miley wrote to caption a massive gallery of photos over the weekend, ones documenting her Miley's New Year's Ever Party co-starring SNL star Pete Davidson. Also performing was Miley's little sister Noah Cyrus.

Thanking fans after the Miami-set event, Cyrus took to Instagram, writing: "Last night was all for YOU. Thank you for watching #MileysNewYearsEveParty." Miley has since updated in a bikini to wish fans a happy 2022.

