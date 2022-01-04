Miley Cyrus Impresses In Plunging Versace With High Heels

Miley Cyrus might be getting paid to front Gucci, but she was head-to-toe in the luxury Italian label's rival brand over New Year's. The 29-year-old is fresh from appearing on queen bee Donatella Versace's Instagram, where a photo showed her stunning in a retro-style and very jazzy one-piece pant look, going plunging and getting shouted out by Versace's big boss herself.

Miley, fresh from a massive wardrobe malfunction on the televised Miley's New Year's Ever Party, sizzled in her high heels getup. Check it out below.