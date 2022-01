Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru is all soapy suds in a bubble bath shot, and she got major likes for the snap. The 19-year-old Tallinn native tends to post to Instagram covered-up in her signature ski wear, but there was a moment back in late 2021 that brought little in the way of clothes.

Kelly was all hold the phone while soaped up back in November of last year, with the photo doubling up as a reminder that she values #selfcare.