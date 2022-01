Zion Williamson was the most hyped prospect since LeBron James and one of the most anticipated players in NBA history. While he's proven just why when he's been able to be on the floor, that hasn't happened very often throughout his young career.

Durability concerns and takes about his weight raised plenty of questions about his ability to be a successful player in the league. Fast-forward to today, and he has more missed games than career appearances (85) in the NBA.