NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In New York

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the NBA superstars whose name recently surfaced on the rumor mill. The Lakers may not have shown any indication that they will be trading Davis soon but with his struggle earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, some believe that they would explore moving him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Davis may still be recovering from a knee injury but once he regains 100% of his health, he's expected to receive strong interest from teams that are in dire need of additional star power.