Kourtney Kardashian is turning heads while in a tiny bra and silver glitter shorts. The 42-year-old reality star and Poosh founder kicked off 2022 with a bang on her Instagram, posting on January 1 and saying that "2022 is the best year to come." The E! face was all legs as she posed in leggy photos by a vintage grandfather clock, although eyes may well have been on the mom of three's enviable figure.

Ahead, see Kourtney's shots, plus her workout secrets.