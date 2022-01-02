Miley Cyrus Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction As Top Falls Apart

Miley Cyrus joked: "Everybody's definitely looking at me now" as she recovered from a potentially very exposing wardrobe malfunction over the New Year. The 29-year-old singer is still front-page news for hosting Miley's New Year's Eve, where it wasn't so much the vocals making headlines as the flesh-flash.

Miley, who went for a tiny silver miniskirt and barely-there matching top, suffered an oops moment on stage - her top basically broke apart, leaving her accidentally topless and needing to think on her feet.

Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction

Scroll for the video and photos. Cyrus this year hosted her show with SNL star Pete Davidson - the show also included a performance from Miley's 21-year-old sister Noah Cyrus. The "Midnight Sky" singer was all good as she belted out a number, but when the clothes fall apart, there isn't much you can do.

Miley was seen clutching the fabrics of her top as it fell down - realizing what she risked showing, the blonde turned around, continuing to sing.

See The Video Below

The Gucci ambassador was topless for a fair bit as she maintained a back-to-the-audience situation, then leaving the stage and returning wearing a red blazer to keep herself covered up. Of course, she maintained her professionalism, and fans were seen sending her major love amid the mishap.

Following the Miami-set event, Miley took to Instagram, thanking fans and sending them the best for 2022 as she wrote: "Last night was all for YOU. Thank you for watching #MileysNewYearsEveParty." More after the video.

Thanking Fans

Miley has been looking back on her career, even thanking fans for their support in earlier years - the former Hannah Montana star gained fame in her youth while on the Disney Channel.

"There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist). I am so [excited] to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work! I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!” she wrote in fall 2021.

Onwards And Upwards

The "Prisoner" hitmaker is now enjoying wins beyond her music. Last year, Miley was snapped up by Italian luxury label Gucci to front its fragrances.

"It's with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @Gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction," she wrote in June. Miley is also an ambassador for the wellness brand Hers.

