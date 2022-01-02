Miley Cyrus Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction As Top Falls Apart

Miley Cyrus joked: "Everybody's definitely looking at me now" as she recovered from a potentially very exposing wardrobe malfunction over the New Year. The 29-year-old singer is still front-page news for hosting Miley's New Year's Eve, where it wasn't so much the vocals making headlines as the flesh-flash.

Miley, who went for a tiny silver miniskirt and barely-there matching top, suffered an oops moment on stage - her top basically broke apart, leaving her accidentally topless and needing to think on her feet.