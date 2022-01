Dua Lipa is ushering in 2022 in a tiny neon bikini while flaunting her rock-hard abs. The 26-year-old Grammy winner is vacationing in St. Barts to ring in the New Year, although it was an everyone's-invited affair over on her Instagram, where bikini snaps were quick to rack up likes.

Posting for her 76 million+ followers, the "Levitating" singer shared shots of herself kicking back on beach sands, where it was loud colors, muscle, plus a pouty kiss gaining over 3 million likes.