'Tis the season of joy for Kate Beckinsale, as we've seen on her Instagram feed in the days leading up to this animated video of her in a black latex fit.

The actress was spotted at a roadside store looking through a stunning rack of underwear in black leggings, platform boots to match, and a brown jacket with fur details. We cannot forget her ultimate accessory, a transparent stroller with Clive in it.

She snuck in for a quick pose by the fireplace with Clive dressed as Santa in another post where Kate served us casual realness in this video by pairing her joggers with black lace-up boots and a white T-shirt.