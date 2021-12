Throughout NBA history, some of the best players have been forced to retire without a ring.

Take Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, or John Stockton for example. No one denies their greatness and their résumés speak for themselves, yet that lack of a ring will always be a stain on their legacy.

Unfortunately, that might as well be the case with Damian Lillard if he doesn't force his way out of the Portland Trail Blazers while he's still in his prime.