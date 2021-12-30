5 Predictions For WWE's Day 1 PPV

The first-ever WWE Day 1 PPV takes place this Saturday from Atlanta's State Farm Arena. WWE is hoping a New Year's Day show becomes an annual tradition. They may choose to make Saturday's inaugural event a memorable one so fans remember come next year's version.

The first big prediction we will make for the Day 1 PPV involves the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Recently, we saw Reigns fire Paul Heyman ahead of the match. We are going to predict that this is all a swerve Reigns and Heyman have concocted, however. It seems entirely plausible that Heyman will return at Day 1 to assist Reigns, leading to him retaining his title against Brock Lesnar.

Big E Retains, Bobby Lashley Turns Babyface

Shutterstock | 564025

In the other men's singles championship match at Day 1, Big E will look to defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. While the deck is seemingly stacked against Big E with 3 different challengers all gunning for his belt, we think he'll manage to pull out the victory here.

What we also think will happen is that Bobby Lashley will firmly turn babyface in this match. He may even turn on his manager, MVP. All signs point towards Lashley looking like the dominant force in this match but being somehow thwarted from winning it by the dastardly actions of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

RK-Bro Starts To Turn On Each Other

While many in the WWE Universe love the antics of Riddle and Randy Orton together as RK-Bro, they perhaps could be headed towards a breakup soon. That could start to happen at Day 1 on Saturday.

We saw Orton tease giving his partner an RKO this week on RAW and one has to wonder if this was done just to remind fans it could happen. Orton is a viper after all.

A little dissension between the two teammates could lead to a match between them at WrestleMania. They may even lose the tag belts here or at Royal Rumble.

The New Day Win The Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:The_New_Day_WWE_Tag_Team_Champions_Raw_April_2016.jpg

Also in Atlanta on Saturday, Jimmy and Jey Uso will look to defend their Smackdown tag team championships against their long-time rivals, the New Day. Big E won't be with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, of course, as he has his own title match on the show.

The Usos have held the belts for a while but New Day is arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. It could be time for them to get another reign.

Liv Morgan Wins The RAW Women's Championship

Shutterstock | 173127184

This one might sound like a bit of a longshot but there is ample reason to believe that Liv Morgan leaves Day 1 as the new RAW Women's Champion.

While Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in all of Sports Entertainment, it's possible she drops the belt here leading her to enter the Royal Rumble. A victory at the Rumble then puts Becky in a position to challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, which seems like a likely match WWE would want to have on the show.

It would be the biggest win of Morgan's career if it happens.

