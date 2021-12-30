5 Predictions For WWE's Day 1 PPV

The first-ever WWE Day 1 PPV takes place this Saturday from Atlanta's State Farm Arena. WWE is hoping a New Year's Day show becomes an annual tradition. They may choose to make Saturday's inaugural event a memorable one so fans remember come next year's version.

The first big prediction we will make for the Day 1 PPV involves the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Recently, we saw Reigns fire Paul Heyman ahead of the match. We are going to predict that this is all a swerve Reigns and Heyman have concocted, however. It seems entirely plausible that Heyman will return at Day 1 to assist Reigns, leading to him retaining his title against Brock Lesnar.

