NBA Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Sixers' 'Tangible List' Of Potential Trade Targets

After they acquired him in the blockbuster deal that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, most people considered Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the player who would lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to title contention in the post-Russell Westbrook era. So far. Gilgeous-Alexander has been impressive as the Thunder's main guy.
In his first three seasons in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder to the playoffs once and continues to establish an incredible performance on the offensive end of the floor.