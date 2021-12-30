NBA Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Sixers' 'Tangible List' Of Potential Trade Targets

However, though he isn't expected to leave Oklahoma City anytime soon, it doesn't stop teams from monitoring his availability on the trade market. In a recent appearance on The Anthony Irwin Show, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report revealed that the Philadelphia 76ers have included SGA in their "tangible list" of potential trade targets in the deal involving Ben Simmons.

“The Sixers have a literal, tangible (list)," Fischer said, as quoted by SB Nation's Silver Screen and Roll. "I don’t know how long it is, but somewhere between 20 and 30 players that they would take back for Ben Simmons. They do. And Damian Lillard is on it, James Harden is on it, and Bradley Beal is on it, and Jaylen Brown is on it, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on it, you can think of the other guys that are on there but not becoming available."