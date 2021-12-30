This Is Why Devin Booker Won't Be An All-Star Starter This Season

Ever since he made it to the league, Devin Booker proved that he was one of the biggest steals in the Draft.

He can score from all three levels and is one of the most efficient shooters in the league.

And last year, he was finally able to make his playoff debut as the [Phoenix Suns[(https://www.inquisitr.com/category/general/phoenix-suns/) put years worth of struggled behind them.

Booker once again led the team in scoring last season and got his second All-Star nod, although coming off the bench.