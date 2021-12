Toni Storm has been released by WWE. Not long after news of this broke, Becky Lynch took to Instagram stories to post a reaction.

"I hope we meet in the ring one day @ToniStorm," the RAW Women's Champion wrote.

It's a sentiment that Storm had previously expressed about Becky Lynch as well. With Storm's release, however, it's not clear if we will ever see the two square off inside the ring.

