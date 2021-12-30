Michigan Vs. Georgia [CFB] College Football Playoffs Predictions And Picks

The College Football Playoffs are finally here.

The Michigan Wolverines proved their doubters wrong once and for all and will look to keep their foot on the gas when they meet the Georgia Bulldogs, a team that looks flawless in the regular season but that couldn't keep up in the SEC championship game.

This will be one of the closest, toughest games to predict in recent times, considering both teams play a similar style.

However, we're going to give it a try, so check out the key stats, trends, injuries, and storylines so you can make your pick for the semifinals.