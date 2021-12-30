Michigan Vs. Georgia [CFB] College Football Playoffs Predictions And Picks

The College Football Playoffs are finally here.

The Michigan Wolverines proved their doubters wrong once and for all and will look to keep their foot on the gas when they meet the Georgia Bulldogs, a team that looks flawless in the regular season but that couldn't keep up in the SEC championship game.

This will be one of the closest, toughest games to predict in recent times, considering both teams play a similar style.

However, we're going to give it a try, so check out the key stats, trends, injuries, and storylines so you can make your pick for the semifinals.

Harbaugh Wants To Make A Statement

Just when it seemed like he could be on the hot seat due to the lack of signature wins, Jim Harbaugh silenced his critics with a statement victory over Ohio State.

With a defense anchored by potential first-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, the Wolverines have shown a defensive prowess that might as well only be topped by Georgia's.

However, their offense continues to raise some doubts ahead of this matchup, especially going against one of the most dominant defenses in recent CFB history.

Can The Bulldogs Bounce Back?

The Bulldogs were the best team in the country throughout the whole regular season and it wasn't even close.

Then, Nick Saban happened. The Alabama Crimson Tide pretty much gave Harbaugh a blueprint on how to stop the Bulldogs, so they better be ready to make adjustments to avoid a SEC championship game hangover.

The Bulldogs boasted the best defense in the nation and allowed just 124 points in the regular season, with 42 of those coming in the final game alone.

Key Stats, Trends, And Injuries

Per Covers, the Bulldogs have the no. 1 defense in points allowed at just 9.5 per game, while allowing the second-fewest yards per game at 254.4.

Michigan, on the other hand, average 223.8 rushing yards per game (10th in the nation) but their defense has only forced 8 takeaways all season.

For the Bulldogs, LB Adam Anderson will continue to be out with a suspension, while RB Kendall Milton (knee) and WR Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) are listed as questionable ahead of this game.

Picks For Michigan Vs. Georgia

While the Bulldogs have a solid offense and know how to stop the run, the Wolverines are no pushovers on the defensive side of the football.

All things considered, laying more than a touchdown in a semifinal seems a little too high, especially if the Bulldogs are still thinking of Alabama.

The Wolverines are 5-0 ATS in their last five games and 5-1 ATS after allowing more less than 20 points.

Michigan enters this game with big momentum and 7.5 points seems like too much at this point in the year.

