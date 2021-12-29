NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markannen & Draft Picks

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Since taking most of the blame for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Simmons has expressed his desire to leave the Sixers and start a new journey somewhere else.

Simmons may still have some major flaws in his game, but he's currently receiving strong interest from teams that are in need of additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.