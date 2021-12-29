Tour Kanye West's New $4.5 Million Home Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Ten months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West following seven years of marriage, the estranged spouses are now set to be neighbors. The Donda rapper, 44, has purchased the house across the street from the beauty mogul, 41, Dirt reported over the weekend, with a source telling People the move was for the benefit of the former couple's four children.

"He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible," said the insider, noting Kanye's new residence was "a teardown."

