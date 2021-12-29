Tour Kanye West's New $4.5 Million Home Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Entertainment
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kim_Kardashian_%26_Kanye_West_collage.png

Alexandra Lozovschi

Ten months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West following seven years of marriage, the estranged spouses are now set to be neighbors. The Donda rapper, 44, has purchased the house across the street from the beauty mogul, 41, Dirt reported over the weekend, with a source telling People the move was for the benefit of the former couple's four children.

"He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible," said the insider, noting Kanye's new residence was "a teardown."

Scroll down for photos and judge for yourself.

One-Story House & Studio

Zillow

With four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms spanning about 3,600 square feet, the modest one-story house is a far cry from the luxurious 5,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion Kim and Kanye shared since 2014.

Located directly across the street from their $60 million marital home, which now belongs solely to Kim after she bought out Kanye's 50 percent stake of the multi-acre estate in October, the quaint equestrian ranch sits on just over a one-acre lot. A small guest studio with its own bedroom and bathroom adds to the living space, although Dirt notes it's "best-suited for staff."

Scroll for more photos!

Horse Barn

Zillow

One thing Kanye won't have to give up while downsizing to the unassuming abode is his love for horses. The rancher includes a three-stall horse barn complete with a tack room, hay storage, and a large paddock for horses.

There's also a two-car garage and a sizeable swimming pool, although the yard pales in comparison to the lavish courtyard and gardens across the street. Aside from a stone pathway to the house, the admittedly expansive front lawn impresses only with its recently installed drought-resistant AstroTurf.

Nevertheless, Kanye is sure to make drastic renovations, with Kardashian-West fans being versed in the rapper's ultra-modern, minimalistic aesthetic after watching him and his estranged wife build their Architectural Digest-featured marital home from the ground up.

'Dated' Interiors

Zillow

Built in 1955, Kanye's bachelor crash pad offers little glam but lots of cozy, sporting "dated" decor with wall-to-wall carpeting, vintage wood paneling and cabinets, as well as ’80s-style bathrooms.

Of the interiors, the most eye-catching are the family room and formal living room, both accented by stone fireplaces and sliding glass doors that lead out to the pool and yard, respectively. While the family room features exposed beam ceilings and a rustic chandelier in front of panel windows overlooking the horse corral, the formal living room has a piano.

Likewise, the kitchen feels unmistakably country and was remodeled in 2005 to include an island and granite countertops.

He Paid Extra

Zillow

Despite the home not being much of a looker, Kanye had no intention of letting it slip through his fingers. The rapper closed on the house on December 20, paying $421,000 over the asking price of $4.079 million to secure the deal.

Previously owned by the same non-famous family since it was built, the Hidden Hills house will now afford Kanye "access" to his kids "at the drop of a hat,” a source told the New York Post.

It seems serendipitous that he should land in possession of the estate, which reportedly went on the market for the first time in 67 years on December 1.

The purchase comes three months after Kanye splashed a whopping $57.3 million on a modern Malibu villa. In other recent real estate moves, the singer has also listed one of his two Wyoming ranches for $11 million.

