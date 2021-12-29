Warriors At Nuggets [Dec 30] - NBA Predictions And Picks

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will hit the road looking to get back at the Denver Nuggets after one of their worst performances of the season.

Denver limited the Dubs to just 89 points and Curry to 23 points on 6/16 shooting. They also forced 17 turnovers and turned them into 15 points.

But even despite trailing by 24 at some point, the Warriors had a shot to tie the game at the buzzer. Unfortunately, Andre Iguodala's three didn't even hit the rim.

So, now that these teams will square off for the second time in three days, let's take a look at the key storylines, injuries, trends, and even our prediction for this exciting rematch.