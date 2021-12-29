Warriors At Nuggets [Dec 30] - NBA Predictions And Picks

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stephen_Curry_(33139311636).jpg

Ernesto Cova

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will hit the road looking to get back at the Denver Nuggets after one of their worst performances of the season.

Denver limited the Dubs to just 89 points and Curry to 23 points on 6/16 shooting. They also forced 17 turnovers and turned them into 15 points.

But even despite trailing by 24 at some point, the Warriors had a shot to tie the game at the buzzer. Unfortunately, Andre Iguodala's three didn't even hit the rim.

So, now that these teams will square off for the second time in three days, let's take a look at the key storylines, injuries, trends, and even our prediction for this exciting rematch.

The Latest

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons On Pace To Make NFL History

Clippers at Celtics [Dec 29] - NBA Predictions And Picks

MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Dodgers May Not Sign Freddie Freeman

Freestyle Skier Lea Bouard Hits Slopes In Leggy Bathrobe

Tour Kanye West's New $4.5 Million Home Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

James Wiseman, Klay Thompson Are Getting Closer

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:James_Wiseman.jpg

The Warriors have fared pretty well without James Wiseman and Klay Thompson, which is why most people believe they will be clear-cut favorites to win it all once they return.

Thompson is expected to take the court somewhere near the first week of January, while Wiseman continues to make strides in his knee rehab, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Even so, the team is expected to be extremely cautious with both so they're likely to sit out in one game of back-to-back sets and keep their minutes limited for the first couple of weeks.

Sports

Clippers News: Jerry West Shares Bold Update On Kawhi Leonard's Injury

NBA legend Jerry West addressed Kawhi Leonard's potential return from injury this season.

By Ernesto Cova

Can The Nuggets Keep Up In The West?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Nikola_Jokic_free_throw_(cropped).jpg

Injuries have been the biggest story of the season for the Denver Nuggets, even before the start of the campaign.

Missing Jamal Murray in last year's playoffs has been a massive blow and Michael Porter Jr. failed to live up to the task before suffering a potential season-ending injury himself.

Nikola Jokic continues to play at an MVP level but the Nuggets may need to make some tough decisions ahead of the deadline if they want to make a big playoff push.

NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Targets For The Timberwolves

NFL Rumors: The Most Likely Trade Destinations For Deshaun Watson

Key Stats, Injuries, And Trends

The Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Michael Porter Jr., P.J. Dozier, Markus Howard, Vlatko Cancar, and Bol Bol for this game.

For the Warriors, Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, and Moses Moody will stay on the sidelines.

Per Covers, the Warriors are 21-11-2 ATS this season, whereas the Nuggets are just 14-19.

Moreover, the Dubs feature the best defense in the league at just 100.9 points allowed, while the Mike Malone's team ranks 23rd in points scored per game at 105.3.

Picks For Warriors At Nuggets

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stephen_Curry_Shooting.jpg

It's never easy to win in Denver. The thin air often takes a toll on the visitors late in the game.

That being said, the Warriors rarely drop back-to-back games and they did manage to make it a one-possession matchup just a couple of days ago.

We like Steve Kerr's team to bounce back and enter the court with more energy on the backend of this home-and-home series.

Also, having Jordan Poole back in the lineup will give the Dubs another threat from all three levels to take some pressure off Curry's shoulders. Roll with the visitors.

Read Next

Must Read

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

Kaia Gerber Sunbathes On Grass In Her Underwear

Miley Cyrus Lifted Her Shirt In Gucci Belt

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.