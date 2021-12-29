Clippers at Celtics [Dec 29] - NBA Predictions And Picks

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jaylen_Brown_(40484839775).jpg

Ernesto Cova

The slumping Boston Celtics will look to get a win when they host a Los Angeles Clippers team that's been severely undermanned as of late.

Neither of these teams has been able to live up to the expectations they had before the start of the season.

And, even though some could blame COVID-19 or injuries for their subpar performances, some of their issues go way beyond health.

Here, we're going to let you know everything there is about this clash, including the biggest storylines, key stats, trends, injuries, and even our pick.

The Latest

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons On Pace To Make NFL History

MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Dodgers May Not Sign Freddie Freeman

Freestyle Skier Lea Bouard Hits Slopes In Leggy Bathrobe

Tour Kanye West's New $4.5 Million Home Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Figure Skater Tara Lipinski Highlights Win In Killer Minidress

Is It Time For The Celtics To Blow Things Up?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jayson_Tatum_(43467461730).jpg

COVID-19 or not, the Celtics boast way too much talent to be sitting at a 16-18 record. They have one of the league's best young duos in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, while Marcus Smart provides top-notch defensive effort night in and night out.

Even so, some think that this roster has already expired and that Brad Stevens needs to blow things up and move Brown and/or Smart and build around Tatum.

Moreover, first-year coach Ime Udoka has left a lot to be desired and has failed to keep the team focused and executing for four quarters.

Sports

Clippers News: Jerry West Shares Bold Update On Kawhi Leonard's Injury

NBA legend Jerry West addressed Kawhi Leonard's potential return from injury this season.

By Ernesto Cova

Injuries And Covid-19 Continue To Hit The Clippers

Coaching hasn't been an issue for the Clippers this year, as Tyronn Lue has pulled his bag of tricks and made some interesting adjustments to grind out some wins.

Then again, the Clippers can only do so much with the hand they've been dealt. Kawhi Leonard may not be able to suit up at all this season, while Paul George will also miss plenty of time.

On top of that, the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the league hit the team like a bulldozer, forcing their hand to sign multiple replacement players on 10-day deals.

NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Targets For The Timberwolves

NFL Rumors: The Most Likely Trade Destinations For Deshaun Watson

Key Stats, Injuries, And Trends

Shutterstock | 1024723

The Clippers will be without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Moses Wright, Nicolas Batum, and Jason Preston.

For the Celtics, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Enes Freedom, Joe Johnson, Sam Hauser, Justin Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando, and C.J. Miles will all be on street clothes.

Per Covers.com, the Clippers currently have the 4th-worst offense in the league at 105.4 points per game, while the Celtics aren't that much better at 107.8 points per game.

On top of that, the Clippers' games have gone 5-0 for the under following an ATS loss.

Picks For Celtics At Clippers

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:NBA_-_Boston_Celtics_vs._Minnesota_Wolverines.jpg

All things considered, it's pretty hard to trust either of these teams to cover a 5.5 point-spread. The Clippers haven't been able to keep games close, and the Celtics have failed to close out games.

What we can be sure of is that both teams will struggle to find any sort of offensive rhythm.

Neither of these teams will feature their main scoring options and it's not like they like to push the pace and play an up-tempo offense. That makes a case for the under at 209.5 points.

Read Next

Must Read

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

Kaia Gerber Sunbathes On Grass In Her Underwear

Miley Cyrus Lifted Her Shirt In Gucci Belt

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.