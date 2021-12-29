Clippers at Celtics [Dec 29] - NBA Predictions And Picks

The slumping Boston Celtics will look to get a win when they host a Los Angeles Clippers team that's been severely undermanned as of late.

Neither of these teams has been able to live up to the expectations they had before the start of the season.

And, even though some could blame COVID-19 or injuries for their subpar performances, some of their issues go way beyond health.

Here, we're going to let you know everything there is about this clash, including the biggest storylines, key stats, trends, injuries, and even our pick.