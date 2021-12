It's not too usual to see one of the best players in all of Major League Baseball failing to reach an agreement with the team he's spent his entire career.

That's why, even though no one can be done due to the lockout, Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman continues to draw plenty of attention right now.

The veteran first baseman is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and, unsurprisingly, there will be no shortage of suitors for his services.