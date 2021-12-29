Cowboys Star Micah Parsons On Pace To Make NFL History

Well, yeah, the Dallas Cowboys had been through hell long enough.

Now, they've finally found the game-changing centerpiece to build around and become a defensive powerhouse in the National Football League, and that's Micah Parsons.

The rookie out of Penn State has been one of the most impressive and dominant players in the league this season, and he just keeps getting better:

"We are The Show,'' Parsons said after their win over the Washington Football Team, per Fan Nation. "We are the Dallas Cowboys.''