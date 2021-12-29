Cowboys Star Micah Parsons On Pace To Make NFL History

Well, yeah, the Dallas Cowboys had been through hell long enough.

Now, they've finally found the game-changing centerpiece to build around and become a defensive powerhouse in the National Football League, and that's Micah Parsons.

The rookie out of Penn State has been one of the most impressive and dominant players in the league this season, and he just keeps getting better:

"We are The Show,'' Parsons said after their win over the Washington Football Team, per Fan Nation. "We are the Dallas Cowboys.''

Micah Parsons Inches Closer To Rookie Record

After logging just 2.5 sacks in his first seven career games, Parsons has tallied 10.5 over his last eight, getting at least one sack in all but one.

That unmatched dominance has made him not only the clear-cut favorite to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors but has also made him a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

Moreover, there are still two games left in the season and Parsons is now just one sack away from breaking Dick "Night Train" Lane’s record set in 1954.

Parsons Keeps Drawing Praise Around The League

Parsons' performances haven't gone unnoticed by the rest of the league.

In NFL.com's most recent survey, he was locked in as the Defensive Rookie of the Year as unnamed executives lauded his versatility and ability to do a little bit of everything:

"Micah's having a hell of a year," an NFC executive told Pelissero. "Every time we study them, he's making plays all over the joint. And he's such a versatile piece. Whether he's playing off the edge, playing in the middle, dropping, moving forward -- he's sideline to sideline. He's easily the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and I don't know that he's not the Defensive Player of the Year."

"Really, the pass rush is what separates him," an AFC executive added. "He's just got an incredible get-off, burst, so explosive, can beat you with speed, speed-to-power [and he's] getting a better arsenal."

A Historical Season Already

Parsons has drawn comparisons to Lawrence Taylor as he could become the first player since L.T. to win both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Moreover, he's already made history by becoming the first player in the past nine years to log at least 13 sacks and 79 tackles.

That's testament to his versatility, as he's been lined up nearly 55% of the time as an interior linebacker and 45% as an EDGE rusher.

Parsons Says The Cowboys Are Lions

The rookie has full confident in his teammates and claimed that they're fully motivated to continue silencing their doubters despite already clinching a spot in the playoffs:

“We’re a lion pack now,” Parsons told USA Today. “There is no more lone lion. It’s the pride now. Everybody has got to get a piece of the gazelle. We’re just showing that we’re staying hungry and that we’re not alligators who get paralyzed after we eat…I listen to a lot of motivational videos. I really like animals."

The Cowboys still have a shot at the top spot in the NFC and with Parsons zooming in on the record, expect them to bring their A-Game for the final two games of the season.

