Girl Interrupted hit theaters 22 years ago but until now, the movie remains to be a rewatchable classic with an important story to tell.

Aside from its compelling plot and powerhouse acting, the 1999 movie also had some behind-the-scenes drama that the audience didn't know about.

Starring Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie, the film had some juicy secrets off-screen that make the movie even more intriguing.

Scroll down to read more about Ryder and Jolie's behind-the-scenes secrets.