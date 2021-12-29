Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Alo Yoga Gains On Balcony

Alexandra Daddario is showing off her Alo Yoga gains in stunning and sun-drenched balcony snaps. The 35-year-old actress might have achieved her 2021 superstardom via HBO series The White Lotus, but there's more than TV for the Baywatch star, who is now cashing in via her endorsement potential.

Daddario is fresh from Instagram stories showing off her killer figure, with a big name-drop going to rising activewear brand Alo Yoga - the Kaley Cuoco-adored label is also fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner as its main face.

Getting Her Alo Yoga On

Posting to her Instagram stories this week, Alexandra reminded fans of the results of her pandemic yoga sessions - the blue-eyed beauty posed for two outdoor shots from a sunny balcony as she modeled a ribbed and tight Alo Yoga bralette matching a pair of trendy leggings. She sent out a cute smile and her trademark porcelain skin - no #ad was used, with fans simply getting an "@aloyoga."

Alexandra had, earlier this month, showed off her backyard stretching in a promo for the brand. More after the snaps.

Does 'A Ton Of Yoga'

If you don't live inside Daddario's Instagram, it's yoga central. The star has also opened up on her love of the gentle exercise adored by the likes of Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Aniston, telling Muscle and Fitness:

"I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity." Daddario also dished on what she eats. More after the jump.

Keeping Her Plate Balanced

The Songbird actress, this year making headlines for showing off her massive burger appetite on Instagram, also revealed what she feeds herself.

"Salads, fish, and rice, especially before a workout. I keep Lara bars in my purse. I also love avocados. I’ll cut one in half, put some olive oil and salt on it—that’s a healthy and filling snack," she said. The newly-engaged star did, however, tell Health: "When I’m hungry, I want food, like, now, or else I get very cranky."

Workouts Easier When 'Paid'

2017 marked a bikini bombshell era for Daddario as she starred in the popular movie Baywatch, although she wasn't ashamed to admit that the prep workouts proved a lot easier with $$$ as an incentive.

"I was doing more aerobic activity and way more weight training, which is something I’ve [since] incorporated into my daily routine," she continued, adding: "It’s not a sustainable [lifestyle] unless you’re sorta being paid to do it."

No word on what Alo Yoga is paying Alexandra, though. Check out her Insta for more.

