Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Alo Yoga Gains On Balcony

Alexandra Daddario is showing off her Alo Yoga gains in stunning and sun-drenched balcony snaps. The 35-year-old actress might have achieved her 2021 superstardom via HBO series The White Lotus, but there's more than TV for the Baywatch star, who is now cashing in via her endorsement potential.

Daddario is fresh from Instagram stories showing off her killer figure, with a big name-drop going to rising activewear brand Alo Yoga - the Kaley Cuoco-adored label is also fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner as its main face.